Cyprus-France sign new defence pact

The National Guard and the Armed Forces of France have signed a renewed Bilateral Defence Cooperation Program for 2024-2025.

According to an announcement, the program provides bilateral exercises, training and exchange of expertise on specialised issues of mutual interest in Cyprus and France.

It includes, among other things, co-training in artillery, tactical uncrewed aircraft, naval cooperation and deterrence, special and amphibious operations, civilian evacuation and search and rescue.

It also provides for the participation of National Guard staff in specialised schools and seminars in France.

“The signing of the bilateral defence cooperation program is deemed particularly beneficial, as it allows National Guard personnel to train together with the French Armed Forces, thus promoting interoperability, an essential element for conducting joint operations,” the army statement said.

“It is also tangible proof of the excellent relations between the two countries’ armed forces and an indication of the intention to use every opportunity for a continuous expansion of cooperation in other areas of mutual interest,” it added.

The agreement is part of the bilateral and multilateral actions developed by the National Guard.

National Guard Colonel Alkibiades Alkibiadi and French armed forces Lieutenant-Colonel Matthieu De La Rochere signed it at army General Staff HQ.

 

