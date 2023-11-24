/

Cyprus-Italy agree road map for bilateral ties

A road map for further strengthening bilateral relations between Cyprus and Italy was agreed upon in Rome during President Nikos Christodoulides’ meeting with his counterpart Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The President described Thursday’s meetings as productive, pointing out that the one with the Italian Prime Minister was long.

He spoke of the historical ties between the two countries, being Mediterranean states with common challenges such as migration.

President Christodoulides said they agreed with Meloni to work based on a road map in the immediate future to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister briefed him on migration influxes and some initiatives Italy is undertaking regarding asylum seekers and the situation in Syria.

Energy was also on the agenda, and the President said that Meloni was in contact with the President of ENI and knows of the drillings in Cyprus’ EEZ.

President Christodoulides said that Italy supports Nicosia’s maritime aid proposal for Gaza and that Meloni presented two ideas for a more active involvement by Italy.

Discussions were also made on EU issues, and the two sides agreed to stay in touch.

President Christodoulides said both Mattarella and Meloni accepted his invitation to visit Cyprus.

The last time an Italian Premier visited the island was 33 years ago, and it will be the first time an Italian President will visit Cyprus.

“I believe that a visit by the Prime Minister of Italy in 2024 will send a new message about our common political will to enhance our relations.”

During his meeting with Mattarella, the President said that 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of Cyprus’ accession to the EU, the “most historic and important moment” in the history of the Republic of Cyprus.

