Sizzlingly hot October weather

Cyprus is experiencing a resurgence of summer-like conditions in mid-October, thanks to a dominant high-pressure system, elevating daytime temperatures significantly beyond the typical seasonal averages.

Maximum temperatures on Monday rose to 34 degrees Celsius inland, 32C on the coast and 23C on the highest mountains.

Prevailing temperatures on Monday were 9 to 10 degrees higher than the usual 25C inland and 14C on the highest mountains for late October.

Higher than usual temperatures are expected across Cyprus throughout the week, according to the Met Office and weather observers.

In comments to the Financial Mirror, weather observer Eric Kitas of KitasWeather said a high-pressure system is affecting the Eastern Mediterranean at the moment.

“There is a low-pressure system affecting western Europe and North Africa, pushing a higher-pressure system towards the Eastern Mediterranean.

“As a result, we are experiencing higher than usual temperatures across Cyprus and the wider region, in coastal areas, inland, and in the mountains,” said Kitas.

He noted that temperatures are expected to be almost 10 degrees higher than the average 25C for October.

“The mountains will be cooler, with temperatures rising to 23 degrees; they are, however, significantly higher than the seasonal average.

“However, it is not unusual to see higher than the average temperatures in October, and not necessarily connected to climate change,” said Kitas.

It is not the first time Cyprus has experienced unseasonably high temperatures in October recalling that the mercury reached 40.4 degrees Celsius in Nicosia in 2020, the highest October temperature in the last 15 years.

Asked how long the unseasonably high temperatures would last, the weather observer said: “We cannot say for certain, but current conditions are set to last until at least Friday.”

October is a month of ups and downs, with the island having one of the best rainfall figures.

Rainfall for October so far was 90% higher than the average, according to Met Office data.