/

Cyprus Airways halts all Tel-Aviv flights

426 views
1 min read

Cyprus Airways has temporarily suspended its daily flights from Larnaca to Tel Aviv due to the growing security risk in Israel.

Cyprus Airways’ flight CY311 arrived back at Larnaca Airport safely at 16:10 on Thursday; the company said it was the final flight on this route for the time being.

Paul Sies, the CEO of Cyprus Airways, said: “Cyprus Airways has long been more than just an airline.

“We are an integral thread in the fabric of our community, bearing not just the flag of Cyprus but its heart and its spirit, maintaining deeply rooted ties with the Israeli communities.

“The decision to suspend our Larnaca-Tel Aviv route wasn’t made lightly, but safety has and will always be our highest priority.

“We stand in solidarity with all those affected and will do everything in our power to recommence operations when it is safe to do so.”

The Larnaca-based airline said it will continue closely monitoring the situation and collaborate with international and local authorities.

“Further updates regarding the resumption of the route will be communicated as soon as they are available.”

 

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus