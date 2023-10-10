/

700 cardiac arrests annually, survival rate under 2%

In Cyprus, 700 cardiac arrests are recorded yearly, and the survival rate does not exceed 10 people per year, less than 2%, the Health Ministry said for World “Restart a Heart” Day to raise public awareness.

In Europe, 400,000 cases of sudden cardiac arrest are recorded, with the survival rate remaining very low, below 10%. But Cyprus has an even poorer survival rate.

According to the ministry, more than 50% of sudden cardiac arrests occur in the presence of one or more people.

It is underlined that the first minutes after a cardiac arrest are decisive for the person’s survival; therefore, the bystanders are the key to the survival of cardiac arrest victims.

CPR and using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) by the bystanders contribute the most to reviving the person.

If the intervention is done within two to three minutes, the chance of survival can reach 90%, the Health Ministry said.

With the slogan “All citizens of the world can save a life”, the ministry hopes to raise awareness and educate the public on CPR and using an AED to increase the chance of survival for people who suffer a heart attack.

The ministry is organising a series of events between October 9-16, including information campaigns on CPR and using an AED.

 

