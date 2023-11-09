290 kidney transplants carried out since 2011

Some 290 kidney transplants have been carried out in Cyprus since 2011, Health Minister Dr Popi Kanari said.

She said that 191 transplants were performed from living donors, including nine from individuals with incompatible blood groups and eight transplants in children.

Additionally, 99 transplants were carried out from deceased donors.

During the European Organ Donation and Transplantation Day event, Kanari noted that by November 1, 30 kidney transplants had been performed, 14 from living donors and 16 from deceased donors.

She described as ‘undeniably concerning’ the increasing demand for organ transplantation on a global level.

On average, 39,000 patients underwent transplantation in 2022, and 48,000 new patients are on waiting lists worldwide.

“This means that approximately six new patients are added to the transplant waiting list every hour.”

Kanari added that in Europe, an average of 19 patients die each day while waiting on an organ transplant list, silently suffering.

“To increase the number of transplants from living and deceased donors, the state supports and concurrently commends significant actions, such as the operation of the new Transplant Clinic at Nicosia General Hospital since September 2022”.

Through the driver’s license application process, Cypriots can apply for registration in the Deceased Donor Registry for Transplantation.

Kanari said the government “attaches special importance and priority to this sensitive issue, to ensure a better quality of life for our fellow citizens who await and hope for a second chance in life through transplantation.”

“Prejudices and fears have no place in our hearts, especially when a deceased organ donor has the potential to save eight fellow human beings.”

Cyprus and Greece will sign two agreements concerning organ donation to Greece and carrying out liver, heart, and lung transplants for Cypriot recipients, as well as cross-transplants.

Dr Kanari said they aim to develop scientific cooperation with specialised centres abroad for patients with liver diseases and transplant patients with liver issues.

“The recent visit to King’s College Hospital and the Royal Free in London, accompanied by the Executive Director of the Hellenic Transplant Organisation, aimed at preparing to sign a cooperation agreement.

“We were told it was the first time the Cypriot government made a cooperation proposal with specific requests. We expect their counter-proposals soon”.

Kanari publicly apologised to patients for suffering due to the lack of a Hepatology Clinic.