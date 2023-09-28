Cyprus Airways achieved 71% spike in August passengers

446 views
1 min read

Cyprus Airways has announced a record-high monthly performance after its August passenger numbers increased 71% to 79,804 from 46,800 last year.

In August, the Cypriot flag carrier operated 572 scheduled flights (August 22: 321 flights), achieving a load factor of 81%.

Compared to August 2019, a key benchmark before the pandemic, Cyprus Airways registered a substantial 37% growth in passenger volume on its scheduled services and operated 27% more flights.

Christos Limnatitis, Chief Commercial Officer of Cyprus Airways, expressed his satisfaction with the results.

“August 2023 stands out as our busiest month in the last five years, during which we successfully served nearly 80,000 passengers.

“With this performance and our preliminary figures for September, we are on track to carry over 500,000 passengers by the end of this year.”

Paul Sies, CEO of the airline, said: “It is truly rewarding to witness our achievements in just over a year, during which we have expanded our network to 19 destinations, increased our weekly frequencies to 60 flights, doubled our aircraft fleet and increased our number of employees.

“We remain steadfast on our promise to sustain growth and build on the momentum we initiated last year.

“Our commitment to the island’s tourism industry is as strong as ever.”

The new A220 aircraft recently added to the fleet have been received well by the passengers, and the option of the Business Class product said the airline.

Cyprus Airways winter destinations include Athens, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, Paris, Rome, Dubai, Milan-Malpensa, Prague and Zurich.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Business