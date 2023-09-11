/

Aeronautical exercise in East Med

602 views
1 min read

Aeronautical exercise “EUNOMIA” is being organised for the fourth consecutive year in the Eastern Mediterranean from 11 to 15 September, in the framework of the Quadripartite Initiative between Cyprus, Greece, France and Italy.

It aims to strengthen security and stability in the wider region and ensure free navigation.

According to the Defence Ministry, the quadripartite cooperation signifies the joint intent and commitment to implement the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and Customary International Law and enhance stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The objective of the military exercise is to improve the mutual understanding and interoperability of the participating aeronautical forces.

This year’s “EUNOMIA 4-2023” is coordinated by France and will take place in the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus this week.

During the drills, naval-air operation exercises, Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIO), and Search and Rescue (SAR) training will be held.

In addition, and for the first time, it will include the tactical phase of Non-combatant Evacuation Operations and a cyber warfare exercise.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus