Brussels backs EU-wide disability & parking card

Τhe European Commission delivered a legislative proposal facilitating the right to free movement for persons with disabilities by ensuring they can access special conditions and parking rights when visiting another EU country.

According to a statement, the Commission’s proposal introduces a standardised European Disability Card and enhances the current European Parking Card for persons with disabilities.

Both cards will be recognised throughout the EU.

The European Disability Card will serve as recognised proof of disability throughout the EU, granting equal access to special conditions and preferential treatment in public and private services, including transport, cultural events, museums, leisure and sport centres, or amusement parks.

It will be issued by the national competent authorities and complement existing national cards or certificates, whereas the proposed improvements to the current European Parking Card will allow persons with disabilities to access the same parking rights available in another Member State.

It will have a binding common format that replaces national parking cards for persons with disabilities and be recognised throughout the EU.

To promote ease of use and reduce administrative burden, the proposed Directive will require Member States to provide the cards in physical and digital versions, make conditions and rules for issuing or withdrawing the cards publicly available in accessible formats and ensure service providers offer information on special conditions and preferential treatment for persons with disabilities in accessible formats.

The European Parliament and the Council will now discuss the Commission’s proposal.

The proposal foresees that once adopted, Member States will have 18 months to incorporate the provisions of the Directive into national law.

