Cyprus ‘strongest supporter’ of Serbia’s EU hopes

Cyprus is the strongest supporter of Serbia’s European path, President Nikos Christodoulides said during a two-day visit to Belgrade.

“We believe the country has taken the most important steps, especially recently, both in terms of reforms and progress in many other areas and this should be recognised by the EU.

“Cyprus was, is and will continue to be one of the most ardent supporters of Serbia’s European integration,” he said after meeting Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Wednesday.

The Cyprus-Serbia Cooperation Council takes place on Thursday, the first since 2018.

Vucic pointed out: “Cyprus holds this kind of summit only with Greece and Egypt, proving how important our relationship is.

“Today, we have confirmed that we want to further enhance the relations between our two countries.

“I have expressed my gratitude to Cyprus and President Christodoulides for the support they provide with regard to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia.”

He briefed Christodoulides on the situation in Kosovo and the desire of Serbia to resolve problems through dialogue and compromise.

He thanked President Christodoulides for the “continuous and very important support that his country provides to the European perspective of Serbia.”

“Cyprus is one of the countries that strongly supports the European integration of our country and cooperates with us in all sectors”.

Vucic referred to the Memoranda of Understanding to be signed Thursday: “We will try to increase the number of visits by Serbian citizens to Cyprus and Cypriots to Serbia and to increase the level of services and trade.”

Moreover, he said that he considers the cooperation of the two countries in the field of Defence as very important.

He also thanked Cyprus for helping Serbia “everywhere, in Brussels, and in our bilateral relations.”

“Cypriots are more than friends to us; they are our brothers “.

Referring to the cooperation in tourism, President Christodoulides said that it is important that there are direct flights.