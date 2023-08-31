/

First phase of Nicosia orbital road by mid-2024

The construction work on the first phase of the new Nicosia outer ring road is expected to be completed by the first half of 2024.

Minister of Transport Alexis Vafeades told CNΑ, that this section spans from the Lakatamia Industrial Zone to the Dhali Industrial Zone.

The minister said the project will significantly reduce the traffic issues Nicosia’s residents and visitors face.

Construction works began in March 2020 and are anticipated to conclude next spring.

Vafeades said the project consists of three phases.

Regarding the interchange in Nicosia, which is expected to alleviate traffic at the entrance to the capital, the minister said the project’s tender, study, and construction are set to be finalised by the end of 2023.

Construction works are expected to commence on Alexandroupoleos Avenue in Strovolos, lasting approximately two years.

As for the under-construction Nicosia – Palechoriou – Agros highway costing €60 million, he said it was launched in May and is estimated to last three and a half years.

Beginning on Monday, the new dedicated bus lane will be operational from the traffic interchange of the Strovolos industrial area to the signal-controlled junction of Limassol and Athalassa Avenues (Kalispera traffic lights).

This lane is aimed at alleviating traffic issues in Nicosia.

It is expected to connect the GSP Stadium with Solomos Square and transport employees swiftly and free of charge.

Efforts are being made to introduce the “door to door” system, noting that only primary schools and kindergartens in the Strovolos area will be covered this year.

 

