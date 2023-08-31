SBA Police Attestation at the Zulu Club in Dhekalia

Another 16 Cypriot British Bases Police officers recruited

The British Bases has welcomed 16 new constables to the SBA Police at a special ceremony in Dhekelia.

During the ceremony attended by Bases Commander Air Vice Marshal Peter Squires, the Greek and Turkish Cypriot officers took their oaths and will begin two years of law enforcement Training.

They joined 32 new recruits who took their oaths in March.

New recruit Demetriana Mary Photiou from Limassol said she was looking forward to the challenge ahead: “I always wanted to become a Police Officer, to get involved with the community, be able to give back and be ready to make a difference.

‘’Even though it is very challenging, I am very excited about this new chapter in my life and am very happy to become part of the SBA Police”.

Turkish Cypriot recruit Mert Ozarabadji, who lives in Nicosia, was equally enthusiastic.

“I am very excited to meet all of these new people, who are like a new family to me, and I really enjoy the new working environment.

‘’After going through all those recruitment stages and almost a year and a half later, I finally start my dream job.

“I am aware that it requires a lot of hard work, but I am really looking forward to it”.

Chief Inspector Marcos Petrou, who spearheads recruitment for the SBA Police, described how this latest tranche of officers will strengthen the force.

“This is great news when looking forward to our future as a force.

“This recruitment is about planning ahead to ensure we can continue delivering great policing for our communities’’.

 

