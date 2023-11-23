New British Bases Police Chief sworn in  

New British Bases Police Chief Constable Stephen Jupp was officially sworn in during an official ceremony at Episkopi’s Officers Mess before starting the job on December 4.

The new chief, currently the head of serious and organised crime for the UK policing response, has been based in the West Midlands and Nottinghamshire since joining the force in 1986.

At his swearing-in, he revealed his excitement for the new role and said he was keen to embrace the challenge ahead of him.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as the new Chief Constable, which will be an exciting challenge.”

Jupp was also keen to highlight the outstanding work already being carried out by the SBA Police.

“Having seen first-hand the great work the police officers and staff do in the Sovereign Base Areas, I look forward to working closely with all of them, including Cyprus police and other partners, as it is critical to ensure we continue to keep all our communities safe.

‘’I will continue to work for the best, maintaining the excellent reputation of the SBA Police force just like my predecessor, Chris Eyre.”

 

