Cyprus is 30th country offering security guarantees to Ukraine

Cyprus has become the 30th nation to sign the Vilnius Declaration of the G7, offering security guarantees to Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on X.
Zelenskyy personally thanked President Nikos Christodoulides for his country’s decision.
The Ukrainian leader emphasized the joint commitment to “strengthen European security together and deepen our bilateral cooperation.”
During the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders reached a consensus to support a Declaration of Security Guarantees for Ukraine.
The Ukrainian President’s Office clarified that this declaration serves as a broad framework document.
The next step is anticipated to be the establishment of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and select guarantor countries.
Aid for Ukraine in self-defence and the prevention of fresh aggression.
This support encompasses the supply of weaponry, assistance for developing Ukraine’s defence industry, training, cooperation in intelligence and cybersecurity, and technical and financial backing.
How Cyprus will contribute has not been made public.
Protocols for immediate consultations in the event of new aggression, ensuring the swift provision of all necessary support to Ukraine.
Assistance in holding Russia, the aggressor country, accountable.
This involves an escalation of sanctions, asset freezes, reparations mechanisms, and the prosecution of those responsible for crimes against Ukraine and its citizens.
On August 3, Ukraine initiated discussions with the United States to establish a bilateral security agreement.
On August 11, Kyiv commenced similar bilateral negotiations with the United Kingdom. (source The New Voice of Ukraine)
I am grateful to Cyprus for joining the G7 Vilnius Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, becoming the 30th country to do so. I personally thank President @Christodulides. We will continue to strengthen European security together and deepen our bilateral cooperation 🇺🇦🇨🇾
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 2, 2023