EU warning about drinking water

The EU Commission sent formal notice to Cyprus for failure to notify national measures transposing directives on improving drinking water and cross-border company activities in its package of infringement decisions.

There are 25 Member States that still need to notify full transposition measures for six EU directives in environment, internal market, industry, entrepreneurship and SMEs, migration, home affairs, security union and justice.

Cyprus has received letters of formal notice regarding two directives.

It has two months to reply and complete its transposition, or the Commission may decide to issue a reasoned opinion, the last step before the possible opening of a case in front of the Court of Justice of the EU.

Drinking water

The Commission updated Directive (EU) 2020/2184 (the Drinking Water Directive), which now includes updated safety standards, introduces a methodology to identify and manage quality risks in the whole water supply chain, establishes a watch list of emerging substances and introduces conformity provisions for products to be used in contact with drinking water.

The new Directive tackles water leakages as, on average, 23% of the treated water is lost during distribution in the EU.

It also includes new provisions requiring states to improve and maintain access to drinking water for all, vulnerable and marginalised groups.

Member States had an obligation to transpose these new EU provisions into their national systems by 12 January 2023 and to inform Brussels.

To date, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, and Sweden, failed to notify national measures fully transposing the Directive by the set deadline.

Company law

In November 2019, Directive (EU) 2019/2121 laid down new rules to help companies move across borders under harmonised EU rules.

These new rules make it easier for companies to merge, divide or move within the Single Market while providing safeguards against abuse and ensuring that employees’ rights are well protected.

Member States had to transpose the Directive into national legislation and inform the Commission by 31 January 2023.

The following countries have not notified the national measures transposing the Directive: Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia.