More new hotels open this summer

Cyprus’ tourism product will be much brighter this summer, with Europe’s largest casino resort complex opening in Limassol.

The City of Dreams Mediterranean hotel resort opens its doors on 1 June after several delays to construction.

According to operators Melco, the five-star resort has already received its first bookings for the summer.

City of Dreams, part of the integrated casino resort, has 14 floors with more than 500 luxurious rooms and suites.

The resort will include conference and exhibition spaces of around 10,000 sqm, an outdoor amphitheatre, an adventure park, dining areas and luxury shops.

A new boutique hotel, the “Limassol Brown Hotel” on the city’s best-known shopping street, Anexartisias Street, is preparing to open this summer.

Housed in the same building as H&M Limassol, Limassol Brown is a boutique hotel established by the Prosperity group of companies in collaboration with the international Brown hotel chain.

A four-star hotel, the NYX Hotel Limassol, is also preparing to welcome guests.

Larnaca

In addition to the five-star Radisson Beach Resort hotel in Larnaca, which opened last October and is gearing up for its first summer, four other hotels will operate.

Two hotel units abandoned for years in Pyla, the former Stavros Hotel and the Aris Hotel, are undergoing works to come online in the summer under new management as the Best Western and the boutique Pallas Hotel.

The Solaar Boutique Hotel and Spa, located on the Oroklini beachfront, is also expected to open in March. The new hotel will include 60 rooms and three villas.

Meanwhile, a four-star hotel is under construction in the municipal limits of Dromolaxia – Meneou, on the coastal road of Meneou.

Ayia Napa

Two brand new hotels, the Atlantica Sungarden Park and the Chrysomare Beach Hotel & Resort, run by Tsokkos Hotels & Resorts, will open near the Nissi beach.

Paphos

Paphos saw the five-star Cap St. Georges Hotel & Resort go online last summer, with 163 rooms and 39 suites, and a ‘Presidential Mansion’ with seven rooms.

Nicosia

Construction projects are underway to convert the former residence of the late House Speaker Vassos Lyssarides in the capital’s historical centre into a boutique hotel with 33 rooms and 66 beds.

Construction works are also underway at the former Hilton Hotel, now ‘The Landmark’, in the heart of the capital.

Apart from the additions to the existing hotel, the project will also include two towers, a residential and a commercial one, with 22 floors and 27 floors, respectively.

The whole project will cost €100 mln.

Platres

The island’s mountains have not been left out, as the renovated Tree Hotel, with 128 rooms, will be operating this year.

The Pendeli Hotel has undergone a €550,000 revamp.

The Splendid Hotel has also been fully renovated ahead of the summer season.