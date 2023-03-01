Cyprus Airways picks Atarev to offer lower fares

Cyprus Airways partners with Atarev Software Solutions to further improve its revenue management strategy and offer its customers the lowest available fares.

The collaboration, which will include strategic consulting and the introduction of the Atarev – Lowest Fare Analyzer, is expected to drive significant revenue benefits for the airline.

The Lowest Fare Analyzer will identify the lowest available fare in the market and allow Cyprus Airways to set its rules and strategies.

“This will help to drive maximum incremental revenue based on the price positioning with key competitors whilst having the ability to react immediately by ensuring the best price proposition for Cyprus Airways passengers,” said the airline.

Naz Erer, CEO of Atarev, said: “We are thrilled to work with Cyprus Airways and bring the benefits of Atarev’s Lowest Fare Analyzer and consulting capabilities to the flag carrier of Cyprus.”

Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways, said the deal was a ‘no-brainer’.

“We are excited to start reaping the benefits of this state-of-the-art revenue management tool and what it will bring to our Cyprus Airways customers.

“The Lowest Fare Analyzer allows us to compete in real-time with our competitors on our key routes, and it complements our existing portfolio of revenue management tools nicely 24 hours per day, seven days per week.”

The airline operates two Airbus A320 aircraft fleet, currently operating on an eighteen-scheduled destination network.

Winter destinations include Athens, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, Paris, and Rome.

Summer destinations include Dubai, Basel, Zurich, Milan-Bergamo, Prague, Santorini, Skiathos, Rhodes, Heraklion, and Cairo.

Last year, Cyprus Airways launched a strategic plan to operate a hybrid business model offering customers a low-cost base and allowing them to build their own travel experience by upgrading their services according to needs.

 

 

