Wizz Air goes Larnaca-Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air has announced a new route from Larnaca to Abu Dhabi from July, with fares starting from €44.99.

Zsuzsa Trubek, Corporate Communications Manager, said: “It is our pleasure to add more holiday and city break destinations to our network from Larnaca, providing our Cypriot customers with more opportunities to explore new cities and enjoy their vacation.

“At Wizz, we remain committed to offering low-fare routes to a range of exciting destinations and look forward to welcoming passengers onboard our young and sustainable Airbus aircraft fleet.”

The largest Emirate of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, welcomes the world to enjoy and discover various experiences.

Yas Island welcomes the world with year-round theme park action and waterfront attractions, with events and entertainment for families and all ages.

Covered in white marble, the beautiful and colossal Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is Abu Dhabi’s landmark building and one of the most popular sightseeing attractions in the Middle East region.

The mosque combines Mameluke, Ottoman, and Fatimid design elements to create an epic and thoroughly modern mosque that takes the architecture and heritage forward.

The Middle East’s most spectacular museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, traces the history of humanity’s artistic achievements from the Neolithic to the current day.

The capital has a state-of-the-art, luxurious racing circuit, and some of the most famous races in the world have occurred in Abu Dhabi.

The old fish market gained popularity in Abu Dhabi and has been the lifeline of the capital’s seafood trade, with a storied history entwined with the emirate’s growth.

Formally known as the Al Mina Fish Market is a bustling marketplace where the area’s fishermen unload their catch for the day every morning.

The Mina Zayed Fish Market has served as the main seafood market in Abu Dhabi for more than three decades.

Abu Dhabi also can surprise due to its numerous types of beaches to suit every traveller, whether you’re after a laid-back stretch of powder-soft white sand near the city, a family-friendly getaway on a remote island, or a luxury trip on a lush boutique private island with swings that soar over the sea.

Many of the emirate’s world-class hotels boast their own pristine beachfront facilities.

Whichever you prefer, you’ll soon find a refreshing way to escape the bustle of life, soaking up Abu Dhabi’s year-round sunshine before cooling off in the shimmering turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf.

ROUTE DAYS STARTING FROM FARES FROM Larnaca-Abu Dhabi Monday, Wednesday, Friday 3 July 2023 44.99 EUR

