/

Iwona breaks glass ceiling as Best Young Sommelier

181 views
1 min read

Iwona Hereda, a sommelier at the Four Seasons Hotel in Limassol, won the “Kyperounda Winery Best Young Sommelier” competition for 2023.

Breaking the glass ceiling of male-dominated competition winners, Iwona excelled in the 6th edition of the contest organised by the Cyprus Sommeliers Association for wine professionals under 35.

Katerina Psomadeli won second place, and Lefteris Karapanagiotis was third in the contest.

Six young sommeliers made it to the finals held at the Kyperounta Winery.

They endured two days of strict testing on their knowledge of Cyprus and international wines, beers and spirits, the history of wine, Cypriot wineries, Cyprus and international cuisine and agricultural products.

The competition culminated with expertise in decanting red wine, opening and serving wines, and concluded with food and wine pairing.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus