Celestyal grows fleet with ‘Journey’

Celestyal Cruises, the Greek islands and East Med cruise specialist, has acquired a new ship, the 1,260-passenger Ryndam, from Holland America Line.

The Piraeus-based cruise company, formerly a subsidiary of Louis Plc, owns and operates two cruise ships, the Olympia and the Crystal.

Built in 1994 for HAL and more recently operating for Carnival Group’s P&O Australia, the Celestyal Journey will undergo a €20 mln refurbishment and technical overhaul in Piraeus before entering service.

The Ryndam was last refurbished in 2018.

It can carry a crew of 558 and 1,260 to 1,500 passengers in 630 cabins on five decks.

“The Celestyal Journey provides our guests with a significant increase in premium and balcony staterooms, which continue to be in high demand on all of our voyages,” said the cruise company’s CEO, Chris Theophilides.

Growth plans

“While the global events of the past few years have placed our growth plans on pause, the positive industry outlook along with strong bookings for the coming season provides Celestyal with the opportunity to recommence the process of renewing our fleet with new vessels,” he added.

Celestyal said details regarding the onboard experience and itineraries “will be forthcoming”.

In November 2021, New York-based Searchlight Capital Partners took control of the company pumping €70 mln in fresh funds.

Celestyal ceased to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Louis Plc, and the Cyprus travel giant is now a minority owner with a 40% stake.

