Vrakas welcomes Limassol Wine Festival visitors

A large traditional male figure with a folklore costume, known as the Vrakas, who has become the symbol of the Limassol Wine Festival, was erected on Tuesday, ready to welcome thousands of visitors to the annual event.

Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides invited guests to visit the 62nd Wine Festival between October 7 and 15 at the town’s municipal garden.

The seven-metre imposing figure of the viticulturist was placed in the garden entrance to the sounds of popular songs about wine.

The mayor said that they aim to upgrade and improve the festival every year, keeping the tradition alive.

He said they have added many new elements and touches to the traditional and very popular festival, with further details on the program unveiled next week.

This year, two events will be held in wine villages of the Limassol region on October 8 and 15.

Nicolaides said events will be held in the context of the Euro-Mediterranean Festival of Traditional Dances, where Cypriot wine and dishes based on the grape will be offered to the guests.

Free bus transportation will be offered to visitors travelling to the festival from other cities.

 

