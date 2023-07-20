Young entrepreneurs apply for Stelios Awards

Young entrepreneurs have shown keen interest in applying for the Youth Entrepreneurship Awards, organised for the first time in Cyprus by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation.

According to the foundation, 23 young entrepreneurs submitted their applications to the “Stelios Awards for Young Entrepreneurs in Cyprus 2023,” competing for a prize of €60,000.

The first prize is €30,000 – 2nd prize is €20,000, and the third is €10,000, which Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou will award to the top three business ideas.

And the application submission process ended on July 14 for young entrepreneurs under 35 of any nationality who have established a company in the Republic of Cyprus within the last five years.

The Awards Ceremony will be online on Tuesday, September 12 at 14:00, and Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou will congratulate the three winners via Zoom.

 

