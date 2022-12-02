Cyprus wines making comeback

The first National Action Plan to promote Cypriot wine is burgeoning, as exports in 2021 saw a rapid annual increase of over 60%, said Commerce Minister Natasa Pilides.

She was celebrating International Maratheftiko Day, the dominant rare red wine grape variety from Cyprus, the king among Cypriot red varieties.

Pilides said that grants totalling €15.3 mln had been approved for 45 wine companies, including 13 new wineries, while €13.5 mln have been distributed to date to 43 wineries.

She said her ministry created a “modern and dynamic campaign to promote Cypriot wine, in Cyprus and abroad, which includes a series of targeted actions”.

“We have intensified the implementation of measures to strengthen the extroversion of Cypriot wineries and wine industries, such as the ministry’s sponsorship plans for participation in foreign exhibitions, the organisation of wine tasting events inside and outside Cyprus and the publication of articles and advertisements in specialised magazines and websites.”

In the last 12 months, there have been around 30 targeted actions for promoting Cypriot wine.

The ministry operates the Export Help Desk, responsible for facilitating contacts between wineries and importers in 44 countries, which 16 Cyprus Trade Centres cover.

In 2020, Cyprus exported $1.97 mln in wine, making it the world’s 68th largest exporter.

The main destination of wine exports from Cyprus is China ($288k), Russia ($231k), Denmark ($204k), Algeria ($150k), and Kenya ($149k).

The fastest-growing export markets for Cyprus wine between 2019 and 2020 were Denmark ($195k), France ($125k), and Italy ($29.7k).

