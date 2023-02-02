/

Dam water flows remain low

Water flowing into dams remains low compared to last year, despite the heavy rain that has fallen during the past few days.

According to the Water Development Department, the water flow into dams during the last 24 hours was 381,000 cubic meters which is very low for this time of year.

“The recent rainfall has offered almost nothing compared to what we expected and just managed to cover consumption,” Marios Hadjicostis, senior technical engineer of the Department, said.

Since the beginning of October, the total flow into dams reached 18.5 million cubic metres.

Hadjicostis said this was particularly low considering that an equal amount of water was collected in just three days in January last year.

Dams are now at 67.2% of their capacity, down from 75.9% during the same period last year.

Limassol’s Kouris dam, Cyprus’ largest reservoir, is at 63% compared to 69% during the same period last year.

Asprokremmos is 78.3% compared to 93.1% last year, while the Evretou dam reached 69% from 76% last winter.

The total quantity of water in dams is 195.4 million cubic meters from 220.7 million a year ago.

Hadjicostis said dam capacity is relatively good due to sufficient rainfall since 2019, except for 2020-21.

 

