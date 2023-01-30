/

Thunderstorms, heavy showers alert

The Meteorology office Monday issued a yellow warning for heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms across Cyprus, with more rain expected during the week.

It said the warning is in effect from 11 am until 1800 Monday evening.

During heavy downpours, the precipitation rates are likely to range between 35-50 millimetres per hour.

Maximum temperatures will rise to around 17 degrees Celsius inland, around 19C on the coast, and 9C in the higher mountains.

A weak low-pressure system in the region triggers unstable weather and lower temperatures.

Monday’s will begin with sunny spells, with increased cloud bringing stormy weather with sleet possible on higher ground.

It will be colder at night, with minimum temperatures dropping to 4C inland, around 6-9C on the coast and -1C in the higher mountains where frost will form.

On Tuesday, isolated rains are expected, mainly in the mountains.

Local showers, isolated storms and snow in the higher mountains are expected on Wednesday. On Thursday, the weather will be mostly sunny.

The temperature will gradually drop slightly until Wednesday, close to the seasonal average of 15C before a slight rise is expected on Thursday.

