14% of household spending goes on food, beverages

In Cyprus, spending on food and non-alcoholic beverages is 14.1% of total expenditure –close to the EU average — and 9.2% of GDP.

In 2021, European Union households spent over €1035 bln (equivalent to 7.1% of the total EU GDP) on ‘Food and non-alcoholic beverages’, according to data by Eurostat.

This represents a share of 14.3% of total household expenditure.

Compared with 2020 (14.8% share), this represents a decrease of 0.5 percentage points (pp).

The highest shares for ‘Food and non-alcoholic beverages’ expenditure were in Romania (24.8%), Lithuania (20.4%), Bulgaria (20.1%), Estonia (19.9%), Poland and Slovakia (both 19.6%).

In contrast, the lowest shares were in Ireland (8.3%), Luxembourg (9.0%), Austria (10.9%), Denmark and Germany (both 11.8%).

Compared with 2020, the share of total household expenditure on food decreased in all EU countries, except for Poland and Slovakia, where it increased (both +0.2 pp).

The highest decreases were in Greece (-1.7 pp), Lithuania (-1.4 pp) and Croatia, Estonia, and Slovenia (all -1.3 pp)

Cyprus saw a decrease of 0.7 pp (15.4%).

Alcoholic beverages

In 2021, households in the EU spent €128 bln (equivalent to 0.9% of EU GDP) on ‘alcoholic beverages’.

This represents 1.8% of their total consumption expenditure, the same percentage share as in 2020.

Among EU members, the highest shares of total consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages were in Latvia (5.0%), Estonia (4.7%), Poland (3.7%), Lithuania and Czechia (both 3.6%).

On the contrary, the lowest shares were in Greece and Italy (both 1.0%), the Netherlands (1.3%) and Spain (1.4%).

In Cyprus, spending on alcoholic beverages stood at 1.9% of total expenditure and 1.2% of GDP.

Compared with the previous year, the share of total household expenditure on alcohol remained unchanged in 10 EU countries (Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia), and it increased only in Croatia (+0.6 pp).

Among the remaining EU members, the largest decreases were recorded in Ireland (-0.5 pp), Latvia and Lithuania (both -0.4 pp), and Spain and Estonia (both -0.3 pp).

Cyprus saw a decrease of 0.2 pp (2.1%).