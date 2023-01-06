December was unusually warm

During December, high maximum and minimum temperatures were registered, making it the thirteenth driest month since records began in 1901, the Meteorology Department said.

Met Office observation stations show the average daily maximum temperature for December was 21.4°C, the highest average daily maximum since 1983 when the station was installed and operated.

At Polis Chrysochous, it was 22.7°C, the highest average daily maximum for December since 1968.

At Larnaca Airport, it was 21.2°C, the second-highest average daily maximum for December (the absolute highest average daily maximum, 21.3°C in 2010).

At Paphos Airport station, the temperature recorded was 21.2°C, the fourth consecutive highest average daily maximum in December (the absolute highest average maximum, 21.7°C, was in December 2010).

At the Forestry College at Prodromos, it was 12 °C, the fourth-highest average daily maximum for December in a row (absolute highest average daily maximum, 12.3°C, recorded in December 2017).

The average daily minimum temperature for December was at Larnaca Airport at 12.2°C, the highest average daily minimum since 1976.

At Polis Chrysochou, it was 12.1°C, the highest average daily minimum since 1968, and at Prodromos, 5.7°C, the third-highest average daily minimum for December in a row (the all-time highest average daily minimum of 6.3°C was recorded in 2010).

At Paphos Airport, it was 12.1°C, the fifth-highest average daily minimum for December (the absolute highest average daily minimum of 12.8°C recorded in December 2010).

Rainfall data

According to the preliminary rainfall data, the cumulative amount of rain was just 33.6mm or 32% of the norm.

Monthly precipitation was well below normal; therefore, December 2022 ranks as the 13th driest since 1901.

On December 2, 6-8, 11-16, 20-21, 23-26 and 29, there were local showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Hail occurred on December 6t and 11, while snow occurred on December 15 in Troodos.

From the beginning of the hydrometeorological year, October 1, until December 31, total rainfall reached approximately 181.7mm or 95% of normal rainfall.