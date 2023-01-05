/

Excavations reveal rare prehistoric architecture

405 views
1 min read

Completed excavations at Chlorakas-Palloures have yielded revealing information on how people lived in the Chalcolithic period, between 3500 and 2500 BC in Cyprus, the Department of Antiquities announced.

In particular, a building in an exceptional state of preservation was revealed, with walls standing up to one metre in height, a very rare feature in prehistoric Cyprus.

“This building was destroyed by fire as indicated by the thick ashy deposits and the number of complete vessels, querns and mortars found on the floor.”

According to the Department of Antiquities, the state of preservation of the building and the deposits found on the floor give significant evidence in the reconstruction of the buildings where people lived approximately 5000 years ago and the types of activities carried out.

“While the excavation was being carried out, the team of the Palloures project proceeded with the conservation and reconstruction of a large number of fragmented sherds and pots found in another burnt building that was excavated during the previous year.

“Through this type of reconstruction, the vessels’ shape, type and size can be determined and what type of liquid or food might have been stored in them.”

A dedicated team has been reconstructing these large storage vessels, which were transferred at the end of the season to the Archaeological Museum of Paphos for safekeeping.

The excavations were carried out under the direction of Dr Bleda Düring, a Professor at Leiden University.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus