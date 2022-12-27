/

Cyprus Airways in festive free flight giveaway

Larnaca-based Cyprus Airways is offering passengers travelling on its routes during the festive season the opportunity to win free flights.

Every day, customers travelling onboard selected Cyprus Airways flights are automatically given the opportunity to enter a prize draw based on their seat numbers and win free flights on the airline’s service to fly to a destination of choice in the coming year.

“With this promotion, we wish to thank our customers for their tremendous support in 2022. Without them, we would not have accomplished such remarkable results this year,” said Paul Sies, Chief Executive Officer of the airline.

“The festive season is a time to visit friends and family, and I am happy to note that Cyprus Airways is making it increasingly easier by adding frequencies and destinations.

“We are working very hard to continue expanding our services and hosting more and more customers on our flights in the coming year; also, in 2023, it’s Cyprus Airways bringing you home” added Mr Sies.

This onboard raffle will continue for the duration of the festive season until January 7.

Over 50 return tickets will be offered over the coming three weeks.

The airline operates two Airbus A320 aircraft to eighteen-scheduled destinations.

Winter destinations include Athens, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, Paris and Rome. Additionally, summer destinations include Basel, Zurich, Milan-Bergamo, Prague, Santorini, Skiathos, Rhodes, Heraklion, and Cairo.

