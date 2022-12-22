/

Cypriot flag to fly in Antarctica

A Cypriot team will raise the Cyprus flag in Antarctica on Christmas Day, in the coldest, highest, windiest, and driest continent on Earth, where the lowest temperature recorded was -89.2C.

It is part of a project to raise the “Cypriot flag on the highest peaks of the world” under the auspices of the Cyprus Olympic Committee.

The Cyprus Olympic Committee said the team will be remembered in history as part of the first-ever official Mount Vinson climbing expedition from Cyprus (4892m).

According to the Olympic Committee’s announcement, this peak is the most remote, the most expensive for an expedition to conquer, and the coldest of the Seven Continental Peaks to climb.

It is also the eighth most exposed peak on Earth.

The Cypriot team recently returned from a successful expedition to Kilimanjaro (5895m), the highest peak on the African continent, where they spent 11 days raising the Cyprus flag.

Yevgeny Staroselskiy, a citizen of Cyprus and holder of the title “Snow Leopard,” who has scaled Mount Everest and the world’s most challenging peaks, is the director of the project.

Staroselskiy has already raised the flag of Cyprus at many locations across the globe, including Mount Everest in Tibet (8848m), Mount Aconcagua in South America (6962m), Mount Denali in North America (6190m), and Mount Elbrus (5642m).

 

