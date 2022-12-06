/

More Cyprus Airways flights for Christmas

Cyprus Airways has added over 6000 additional seats to Athens, Paris, and Yerevan to boost its capacity for people who want to travel for shopping or visiting relatives during the Christmas period.

“We are happy to note that demand for our services is now back to pre-pandemic levels.

“Many of our flights over this festive season have already been sold out,” says Paul Sies, the airline’s chief executive.

“We have listened to our customers and have increased flights to facilitate travel for tourists wishing to visit Cyprus during the Christmas period or for Cypriots living abroad to return home to spend their holidays with family and friends,” he added.

Additional services are being offered between 15 December and 15 January 2023.

During this period, a third daily flight is being offered on Athens whilst additional flights to Paris Charles De Gaulle have been added on Fridays and Mondays.

A third weekly frequency has been added to/from Yerevan.

Cyprus Airways said Seats are selling fast, and customers looking for the best deals are urged to book early to avoid disappointment.

Summer flights are also on sale to book your summer getaway.

Package holidays, including flights and hotel accommodation, are now available through Cyprus Airways Holidays.

Cyprus Airways operates two Airbus A320 aircraft on a six-scheduled destination network to Athens, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, Paris, and Rome.

New summer destinations will be announced on 14 December.

