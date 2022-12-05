/

Christmas experience at Larnaca, Paphos airports

Larnaca and Paphos Airports hope visitors enjoy a festive atmosphere as they celebrate Christmas with handmade ornaments inspired by Cypriot folk art and tradition.

More than 25 craftswomen from the Cyprus Handicrafts Centre embroidered ‘Lefkaritiko’ motifs, created ornaments made by needle, weaved Christmas-like straw ornaments, and hand-painted figures for the Christmas trees.

Each tree area carries signage with QR codes leading to a website where visitors can scan and learn about the art of lefkaritiko, fythkiotiko, and the story of the Cyprus Handicraft Centre.

Throughout December, various events are organised at Larnaca and Paphos airports for visitors.

The public can enjoy the songs by the Sistema orchestra, which offers music educational workshops to immigrant and refugee children.

Christmas violin sounds and dancers will welcome passengers and visitors to the airports throughout December.

Moreover, interactive workshops are planned to take place at Larnaca for the students at primary schools, where they will have the opportunity to listen to all-time favourite Christmas fairytales, enjoy listening to music and participate in arts and crafts sessions.

The Deputy Minister for Culture, Yiannis Toumazis, said: “Airports are also spaces to promote modern culture and heritage of each country.

“We are pleased to witness the collaboration between the airports and the Deputy Ministry for Culture as our country’s history and rich culture will be showcased to thousands of visitors.”

Hermes Airports CEO Eleni Kaloyirou stated: “We always aim to promote Cypriot art and the rich cultural identity of our country at Larnaka and Paphos airports.

“At Hermes Airports, the holiday season is a very special time, and we always want to offer a unique travel experience.”

 

