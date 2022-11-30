UK TV drama filmed in Cyprus

Olivewood has been chosen for a new UK drama series to be aired on Channel 5, said the national investment agency Invest Cyprus.

The mini-series will be shot entirely in Cyprus and screened on Channel 5, the UK’s third-largest commercial TV station.

Love Rat will be a four-episode series produced by Clapperboard Studios and distributed internationally by Entertainment One (eOne).

The production will begin filming in Cyprus in December.

Love Rat is an escapist fantasy which transforms into a terrifying psychological thriller, commissioned by Channel 5, owned by leading entertainment company Paramount Global.

Clapperboard Studios is the scripted label and partner company of Chalkboard – Producers of 2019’s Cold Call – and Storyboard Studios in Scotland.

Clapperboard has produced a diverse range of dramas, including the critically acclaimed The Teacher, the ratings-winning Intruder and the hit comedy-drama The Madame Blanc Mysteries for Channel 5.

Love Rat will see Sally Lindsay leading the ensemble cast and joined alongside Neil Morrissey, Greek actor Alexis Georgoulis and Ramon Tikaram.

Georgoulis is a Greek MEP, famously dubbed the George Clooney of Greece.

The four one-hour episode series will follow recently divorced Emma, played by Sally Lindsay (The Madame Blanc Mysteries), as she enjoys a whirlwind holiday romance with charming hotel proprietor, Niko, played by Georgoulis (The Durrells) in Cyprus.

When she realises that Niko and his partner-in-crime George, played by Tikaram, have scammed her out of her life savings, Emma embarks on a dangerous mission to get her money back, aided by ex-husband Pete, played by Morrissey.

“Love Rat is a brilliantly entertaining story, full of twists and surprises; it really turns the topic on its head, which is what drew me to the project,” commented Sally Lindsay.

"Emma is an interesting and layered character that everyone will be rooting for as she takes control of her situation and her destiny," she added.

“We are thrilled that Channel 5 has approved and supported a production in Cyprus,” Head of Invest Cyprus’ Filming unit Lefteris Eleftheriou said.

“Invest Cyprus will continue to promote and support international productions that recognise Cyprus’ benefits and choose it over many other locations,” said Eleftheriou.

Love Rat has been preapproved for the Cyprus Film Scheme.

Big films

The Olivewood promotion drive has drawn the attention of industry professionals from across the globe.

On offer are tax rebates and credit breaks, with the most attractive incentive being a maximum 35% reimbursement for nearly all expenses made in Cyprus.

It covers hiring local filming crews, renting portable toilets, and recruiting animal actors.

The state scheme covers rebates worth €25 mln per year, with officials aiming to use the entire budget.

Last week, producers of the multi-million production, The Islander, filmed in Cyprus, announced they were in post-production and aiming to get the film to cinemas early next year.

It adds to the list of Jiu Jitsu, the first big filming projects starring Nicolas Cage, and other local productions such as S.O.S Survive or Sacrifice and The ghosts of Monday by Cypriot filmmakers Altadium.