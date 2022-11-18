Cypriots unhappy with corruption, asylum seekers

Eight out of ten Cypriots are frustrated or disappointed with what’s happening in the country, with 70% believing the island will always be plagued with corruption.

According to the latest opinion poll by state broadcaster CyBC, 83% said they were dissatisfied with the current situation.

Some 28% said they were disappointed, 26% were anxious about the future, 17% said they were outraged, and 6% were ashamed.

Another 6% said the image of the country saddened them.

And 69% pinpointed their frustration to the latest corruption scandals, believing that Cyprus will never be able to rid itself of graft.

Only 22% appeared confident that the island could shake off the stain of corruption.

The negative sentiments were higher compared to a poll carried out before the 2018 presidential elections.

The percentage of people perceiving Cyprus as a deeply corrupt country has significantly increased in recent years.

An opinion poll in March 2021 showed that 52% of Cypriots believed their country would not be able to uproot corruption.

When asked whether the island’s largest communities, the Greek and Turkish Cypriots, could live together, 53% replied yes, in line with polls carried out since 2008.

In 2008 and 2013, 56% and 55% said the two communities could live together, dropping to 53% in 2018.

However, the percentage of people who replied no, increased in November to 42%, up from 36% in 2008.

Regarding the ‘best solution’ to the Cyprus problem, the bi-zonal, bi-communal federation remained the most favoured option with 36%, the same as in May 2021.

A marked increase occurred among those who thought two separate states were the best option, 18%, compared to just 4% in May 2021.

In addition, 19% said they preferred a ‘unitary state’, and 13% favoured the status quo.

Cypriots are split over whether Cyprus should join NATO, with 43% saying it should apply to join and 31% saying no.

And 42% said joining NATO would not offer Cyprus any protection against Turkey, but 38% believed it would.

Migrants

Questions on migration, including whether “there should be a cap on migrants from different countries and religious background allowed in the country”.

An overwhelming 91% agreed there should be a limit set, and just 6% said no.

Of those agreeing with the cap, 32% said the limit had been reached, and 57% thought it was exceeded.

Participants were also asked whether they agreed with the Interior Minister’s decision to build a barbed wire fence (from Akaki to Astromeritis) along the Green Line to obstruct migrants trying to cross from the occupied north.

Some 42% were in agreement, while 19% said they definitely disagreed with the fence, and 5% partially disagreed.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris has been criticised over his decision to lay barbed wire across the buffer zone, with the Opposition calling it a violation of international law and a threat to the peace process.

In the presidential elections, 66% of participants said they knew who they would vote for, while 25% were undecided.

The opinion poll confirmed that Nikos Christodoulides maintains a commanding lead over his rivals in the 2023 vote, despite DISY chief Averof Neophytou and AKEL-backed Andreas Mavroyiannis making small gains.

Asked who they’d vote for in the first round, 30% picked Christodoulides, 20.5% ruling DISY leader Neophytou, 17.5% Mavroyiannis, and 3.5% backed lawyer Achilleas Demetriades.

The poll was conducted from November 3-13, with a sample of 1,274 people over 18.