Passenger dies on easyJet flight from Paphos to Gatwick

A man in his 50s died onboard an EasyJet flight from Cyprus to London Gatwick Airport on Thursday.

Passengers grew concerned when a dark-haired traveller, who appeared to be on his own, wasn’t waking up.

Urgent attempts to resuscitate the passenger using a defibrillator proved unsuccessful.

The flight- EZY8454 – left Paphos Airport at around 2.20 pm local time (12.20 pm GMT), and fear for the man’s health was sparked around three hours later.

EasyJet cabin crew asked if a doctor or a paramedic was on board, but no one could offer more than the cabin crew’s first aid capabilities, the Daily Star reported.

When the plane passed over Paris, the captain confirmed that there had been a ‘medical incident’ and asked everyone to treat the dead man with dignity.

Passengers were held when they landed at Gatwick while paramedics boarded the plane and pronounced the man dead.

An anonymous passenger praised how the EasyJet crew dealt with the incident, telling the Daily Star: ‘The team handled the situation with extraordinary composure and professionalism.’

An EasyJet spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘easyJet can confirm that sadly a passenger died onboard flight EZY8454 from Paphos to London Gatwick on 17 November.

‘The well-being of our passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.

‘Our crew are trained to respond to medical issues and did all possible during the flight.

‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the customer, and we are offering support and assistance at this difficult time.’

 

 

 

