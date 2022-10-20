/

Unstable weather system brings more rain

Cyprus expects more heavy rain on Friday, as the Met Office announced that October rainfall had reached over 220% above the average for the month.

Earlier in the week, the island was rocked by a stormy weather barrage under the effect of a low-pressure weather system, which is still holding its grip over the island, although it is fading.

Monday’s downpour caused sporadic power cuts and flash flooding.

In comments to Kathimerini Cyprus online, Met Office official Andreas Chrysanthou said the intense weather phenomena is losing steam as the low-pressure system affecting the island is moving eastwards, leaving the island by the weekend.

“Friday will be rainy, with storms on the menu for the whole island.

“Stormy weather will be more intense in the higher mountains, inland, and the eastern part of the island,” said Chrysanthou.

He added the weather would start to clear on Saturday, returning to the usual October blue skies and close to the average 29 degrees Celsius for the season.

On Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be slightly below average, hitting a maximum of 26C.

With clear skies forecast, temperatures will rise to 28C early next week except in the highest mountains.

The Troodos Mountain range could see more rain next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The low-pressure weather system currently affecting the island had arrived from Crete, where it claimed the lives of two people.

 

 

