Police in the dark over speed cam shooting

Police are still hunting for the shooter who aimed at a mobile traffic camera van injuring two employees on duty.

The suspect is wanted for double attempted murder, with authorities still in the dark over the motive for the unprecedented shooting incident.

Last Thursday, two employees working in a traffic camera van along the Kokkinotrimithia-Nicosia highway heard two loud noises, with the window on the front passenger side smashed simultaneously.

The driver immediately started the engine, and the two men headed for Nicosia General Hospital after realising there had head injuries.

The men, aged 44 and 32, were examined by doctors and discharged on the same night.

Initial findings suggested they were targeted with a hunting gun, but no information was immediately known about the shooter.

Investigators found evidence at the scene where the shooter had stood, taking aim at the van.

Officers believe the incident may be linked to a fine issued to an offending motorist caught by a mobile camera. Authorities are looking into older offences reported in the area.

Police spokesperson Christos Andreou called the public to come forward if they hold any information about the case.

He said the force would be stepping up measures to protect speed camera handlers as this was not the first time dissatisfied members of the public had targeted them.

He recalled incidents where handlers had been attacked with oranges and stones thrown.

Cyprus newly introduced traffic camera network is set to expand with another 20 stationary and 16 mobile cameras to be installed over six months.

So far, four fixed and four mobile cameras are in operation, while it is expected that 90 fixed and 20 mobile ones will be introduced gradually over three years.

The four fixed cameras are at the busy Nicosia junction of Grivas Digheni and Demosthenis Severis Avenues.

Once the €34 mln system is fully operational, there will be 90 fixed units in 30 locations and 20 mobile cameras, which police will determine their place of operation.

Traffic cameras were first introduced 14 years ago, but technical and legal issues over the ownership of the platform and collection of fines forced the government to switch them off.