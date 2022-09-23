/

TUS Airways connects Cyprus with Crete

Cypriot carrier TUS Airways will begin offering nonstop flights from Larnaca to Heraklion in Crete for the first time in its history.

Larnaca-Heraklion will be served twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays from 16 December, with fares starting from as little as €59 one way.

The airline will further expand the number of flights between Larnaca and Tel Aviv with nine weekly flights – the highest frequency of any airline between both cities.

It will be complemented with a twice-weekly service connecting Paphos to Tel Aviv.

With a vision to be a leading player in the East Mediterranean region, TUS Airways will also launch flights from Tel Aviv to Greece this winter, with new flights to Athens on 14 December and to Thessaloniki on 15 December.

The airline will continue to operate its popular service between Tel Aviv and Dusseldorf this winter.

“After a successful summer season operating a record number of flights and carrying over 200,000 passengers across Europe & the Middle East, we are delighted to announce the launch of three new exciting routes to Greece this winter.

Ahead of the holiday season, TUS Airways will offer new flights connecting Cyprus “to Crete to offer passengers a quality product with an attractive schedule and competitive fares”.

“As the only airline to operate between Larnaca and Heraklion, we aim to support and grow the business, family and student movements between both islands.

“As a proud bearer of the Cypriot flag, we aim to offer a seamless travel experience for both Cypriots and visitors to the island alike as we underpin the air travel and tourism sectors of this beautiful island,” said Ahmed Aly, TUS Airways’ Chief Executive Officer.

Relaunched in 2021, TUS Airways is a modern hybrid airline operating a rapidly growing fleet of 5 modern Airbus A320 passenger aircraft across a growing network of destinations from its base at Larnaca Airport

TUS Airways call centre (toll-free within Cyprus at 8000 2626 or from abroad at +357 24200400).

For more information, visit tusairways.com

 

