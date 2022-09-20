Iconic Londa Hotel sprinkled with Paris stardust

Limassol’s landmark Londa Hotel is to enjoy a touch of Paris with makeover plans designed by a world-renowned French interior aesthete.

The transformation of the iconic Londa hotel into 29 premium lifestyle residences is underway.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, as announced by Fidera, a European investment management firm and its operating partner Elements Capital Management.

The hotel’s current owners unveiled the building’s new exterior design, which is to be renamed Londa Residences.

The apartments are designed by the World-renowned Parisian interior designer Thierry Lemaire, the French President’s office designer and Fendi furniture collections.

Each apartment will provide its owners with sea views and comes with private hot tubs or swimming pool and tropical landscaping, sunlit private terraces and gardens with private access to the beach.

Homes sit within 1000 square meters of private gardens.

Designers will turn the building into one of the greenest developments in Limassol, with over 450 square meters of vertical gardens, offsetting vehicle carbon emissions.

The building’s exterior will also be in harmony with the surrounding environment, as Lemaire has used muted tones and materials to reflect the attractive surroundings.

Using marble and wood to complement the sand and rock of the coastline with glimmers of copper and gold to mimic the Cypriot sun, Lemaire used the simplicity of design with art deco in mind, a nod to the Golden Age of Riviera living.

Londa Residents will enjoy complete privacy from prying eyes and have access to their wine cellar, storage space, conference and executive meeting rooms, and parking.

They will also be able to relax at the resident’s only Wellness Club or the outdoor 35-meter-long sundeck surrounded by green.

Innovative home features of each apartment include keyless entry and one-time security passcodes for guests, smart systems for lights, audio, blinds, and curtains.

Matea Leko, Marketing Director of Londa Residences, said: “Our goal is to offer buyers a rare chance to own a limited edition home directly on the shores of the Mediterranean.

“A secluded oasis in the heart of Limassol’s buzzing centre.

“For nearly 40 years, Londa provided luxury beach holidays and hosted politicians, presidents, celebrities, and some of the most influential families of Cyprus.

“By transforming the hotel into a limited number of high-end residences, we are maximising the potential of this magnificent location”.

Some 40% of the residential units have been sold to buyers from Cyprus, Israel, the Middle East, and the US.

Prices start at €760,000, and it is one of the only VAT-exempt real estate opportunities in Limassol.