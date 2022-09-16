Cyprus Airways launches 188,000 seat sale

Cyprus Airways operates its Winter flight schedule on 30 October with 28 direct weekly scheduled services to key airports in Greece, Lebanon, and Armenia.
Athens will be served with a twice-daily flight and six-weekly services to Tel Aviv and Beirut.
Flights to Yerevan will continue throughout this winter with a twice-weekly service.
Madonna Hoyek, Cyprus Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are encouraged to see that air travel continues to fast recover and confidence in the market is increasing steadily.
“We are optimistic that the 188,000 seats we offer on the market will continue to assist and boost travel and tourism to Cyprus and ensure critical connectivity to and from the country while motivating more Cypriots to visit their favourite cities.
“This schedule offers our customers multiple frequencies at great timings and the best value for money.”
CEO Paul Sies added: “This schedule shows a strong commitment by Cyprus Airways to the Island’s connectivity and the local economy and tourism industry.
“We are slowly building-up structural and frequent connectivity again between Cyprus and key destinations, and we are proud of this.
“We remain committed to assisting and growing tourism and economy by facilitating travel and serving the Cypriot market, its economy and tourism industry while our commitment expands to being the only Cypriot flag carrying airline that structurally connects Cyprus.
“Cyprus Airways offers more structural connectivity to and from the country than any other Cypriot Carrier.
“Our aim this Winter is to present a schedule that secures services to key destinations and gradually continue building much-needed passenger and cargo capacity for 2023 in line with our 5-year strategic plan”.
More information about the flight schedule is available on www.cyprusairways.com.
Cyprus Airways resumed operations as a private concern in 2016.
The airline operates an Airbus A319 and two Airbus A320 aircraft fleet to seven-scheduled destinations — Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, and Rhodes.