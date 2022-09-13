Cyprus Airways registers solid summer performance

Larnaca-based Cyprus Airways announced its August traffic results confirm steady operational progress as it looks to expand its fleet and flight schedule.

During this month, the airline operated 321 flights and carried 47,514 passengers (39,237 on scheduled routes and 8,277 on charter business).

Average Seat Load Factors for the month stood at a healthy 94%, whilst OTP (On Time Performance) figures show that 89% of flights operated on time.

“These results continue to build on the constant progress registered this year,” said Andreas Georgiou, Chief Operating Officer.

“We have invested over €50 million to be in a position to add two new Airbus A320 aircraft to our fleet and employ additional crew sets to increase capacity.

“Notwithstanding the substantially increased capacity, we are happy to note that our Seat Load Factors are above 90%, and our OTP figures over July ’22 improved from 76% to 89%, which is well above the current European average.”

Paul Sies, Chief Executive of the airline, said: “After announcing a strong (and net profitable) July 2022 performance, we are today announcing an even better result for August.

“We have continued to improve our already high Seat Loaf Factors by 2% (July: 92%) and registered new business opportunities, including extra (sports-related) charter flights.

“Over the last two months, we operated 750 flights, carried over 100,000 passengers, and achieved strong load factors throughout our network.

“On top of this, we have also secured an ACMI lease operation of one of our aircraft in Latvia, which in August secured us another 126 more flights which we operated on behalf of the charterer.

“This summer, our most popular routes of Athens, Beirut, Tel-Aviv and Yerevan have improved our revenues, and we are looking forward to announcing soon a strong route network for this winter.

“As we continue to grow the connectivity between Cyprus and key destinations, we remain committed to assisting the Island by boosting tourism demand and facilitating travel to and from the Island.

Cyprus Airways will soon announce its winter 2022-23 flight schedule with new frequencies to popular destinations.