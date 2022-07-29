US helps upgrade maritime security

The United States donated to Cyprus an underwater camera that upgrades the Port and Marine Police’s operational capabilities, especially in maritime security.

Friday’s official handover ceremony of the submarine camera took place in Limassol, in the framework of the CyCLOPS project (Cyprus Center for Land, Open Seas and Port Security).

US Ambassador Judith Garber, at the ceremony, mentioned the growing partnership between the United States and the Republic in a world that relies heavily on international trade.

She said governments must invest in maritime security by working together to ensure the safety and security of ports and critical infrastructure.

“That is why the US Embassy is so proud to donate this underwater remotely operated vehicle camera to the port and marine Police.

“The last underwater camera we donated has already proven its worth.”

Referring to the new model, she said it has advanced features that enhance capabilities to observe and inspect piers, retrieve objects or debris in the water and inspect port conditions without requiring diving, improving safety and reducing risk.

“Today’s donation is just one part of the growing partnership between the USA and Cyprus.”

Referring to the CyCLOPS project, she said the US and the Republic are “working together, learning together and training together to improve our response to the regions involving maritime security environment”.

“We look forward to our continued collaboration in maritime security, maritime management, and so much more.”

Chief of Police, Stelios Papatheodorou, said that CyCLOPS further strengthened bilateral cooperation in defence and security matters.

“It is a generous donation of an advanced technological achievement that will surely upgrade the operational capabilities of the Port and Marine Unit and the Cyprus Police as a whole.”

He said the camera would improve the operational capabilities of the Port and Marine Unit regarding the seabed searches.

“In particular, its contribution will be crucial for research conducted at sea, dams and lakes to locate objects and missing persons, but also at ports before the arrival of military ships”.

The remote camera has search capabilities of a maximum depth of 300 meters, a claw for lifting objects, and front and rear cameras for recording data and taking photos.