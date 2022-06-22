Ayia Napa Marina is a tourism jewel

Ayia Napa Marina is a jewel of the Mediterranean and offers a solution to seasonal tourism in Cyprus, said President Nicos Anastasiades at the inauguration event.

“An iconic project visualised since 1993 which has now materialised, that will alter the tourist landscape of Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean as well,” said President Anastasiades.

He extended his gratitude to Egyptian investor Naguib Sawiris for pumping over €300 mln into the project and developers Caramondanis Group for executing it.

“As one can assess by being here, Ayia Napa Marina provides international world-class yachting facilities, luxurious residences and multi-purpose entertainment venues.”

He said the freshly inaugurated marina is setting high environmental protection standards and providing smart services to ships and visitors.

“The Marina is the only one in our immediate region awarded a relevant ISO Certificate.

“The added value of such a development significantly strengthens the position of Cyprus in an increasingly competitive global environment, making it an ideal environment for visitors and investors.”

The President said the project is proof that Cyprus can fully exploit its comparative advantages of location, established culture of hospitality, and modern, business-friendly legal system.

“Advantages that allow us to establish high-value projects such as the one we are inaugurating, that create hundreds of new jobs and attract quality tourism.”

Anastasiades argued that “emblematic” projects such as the Ayia Napa Marina align with the government’s ‘National Tourism Strategy 2030’ to establish the island as an all-year tourist destination.

The strategy includes the growth of nautical and maritime tourism through the development of marinas and the licensing of yacht berthing and superyacht areas.

“In addition to the Limassol Marina and Port, we have established related and interconnected projects, such as the Paralimni and the Larnaca Marinas and Ports.

“I cannot emphasise enough the obvious benefits and opportunities that Ayia Napa Marina will bring, encouraging constructive and transparent cooperation between the central government, local authorities and the private sector.

“The benefits and opportunities will not only upgrade the district of Famagusta but will prove to be a jewel of Cyprus and the Mediterranean”.

Ayia Napa Marina offers 220 luxury apartments in two towers, 35 luxury villas, a marina with significant mooring capacity and facilities for 600 yachts, a shipyard, and shops and restaurants.

Billionaire investor Sawiris in 2017 launched the €300 mln project in partnership with Cypriot entrepreneur Stavros Caramondanis.

The project, developed by ΜΜ Makronisos Marina and contracted to Terna AE of Greece, includes commercial and residential property of 30,000 sqm and employs 200 people for its operation.