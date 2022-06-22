/

EU leaders to warn Turkey over behaviour 

Draft conclusions of the upcoming European Council contain concerns expressed by the EU over Turkey’s tension-raising behaviour in the Aegean and East Med.

These concerns were brought before Tuesday’s General Affairs Council discussion for Turkey to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all EU member states, according to CNA.

The 27 EU leaders are also expected to call on Turkey to respect international law and de-escalate tensions in the interest of regional stability and promote good neighbourly relations in a sustainable manner.

At Monday’s Foreign Affairs Council, the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus and Greece pointed out Turkey’s problematic behaviour concerning the Aegean Sea.

The two uneasy NATO neighbours have for years feuded over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in disputed parts of the Aegean, which separates the two countries, and in the eastern Mediterranean.

Greece and Cyprus also raised the issue of the opening of Varosha in the Turkish-occupied north.

Ankara also challenges the right of the Republic of Cyprus to exploit or explore hydrocarbon wealth within its exclusive economic zone, which it disputes.

President Nicos Anastasiades will be in Brussels to participate in the European Council on 23-24 June.

The agenda of the European Council includes Ukraine, economic issues and the Conference on the Future of Europe.

On the sidelines, President Anastasiades will meet with European leaders to discuss issues of common interest and inform them about the latest developments on the Cyprus problem and threats by Turkey.

 

