/

‘Israel Park’ opens in Larnaca village

415 views
1 min read

A new picnic site in Troulli village, Larnaca created with funding from Israel, the Cyprus Forests Department and the local Community Council, has opened.

It was inaugurated Wednesday by Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis in the presence of the Israeli Ambassador Oren Anolik.

The picnic site was named “Israel Park”, and the wooded area was declared “Jerusalem Forest”.

Kadis said the Israeli Embassy’s initiative to contribute €35,000 for the project “confirms that the relationship between the two states extends beyond pure political issues to other sectors and activities”.

He expressed the government’s appreciation toward Israel.

“This initiative is in an area that has suffered from fires and climate crisis for years and provides a clear message that the protection of the environment is achieved under joint policies and actions”.

The park’s location is also connected to the Holocaust of European Jews during WWII and the support of Cyprus to Jews detained in the British internment camp at Xylotympou.

Kadis also stressed the importance of such a space in providing visitors with a relaxing outlet close to nature.

“Such projects remind people of the importance and value of the natural environment, especially in times of climate change.

“Efforts of the Forests Department to create new forests in the wider area has resulted in a unique green space of major importance.”

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus