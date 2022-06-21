Government to create service station network on highways

The government is backing the creation of purpose-built service stations and recharge points on Cypriot highways, it was announced Tuesday.
Deputy Government Spokesperson Niovi Parisinou said creating service and electric vehicle recharge stations on the highway network will bring multiple advantages in assisting the real needs of users and vehicles that use it.
The facilities, including public toilets, will operate on a 24-hour basis.
Cyprus does not have an integrated service station structure where travellers can stop off to rest, eat and refuel in specially designed facilities.
The Cabinet backing for modern service stations on the road network came after the Transport Minister proposed the idea following a request from tour operators to provide such facilities.
Service stations are more common in other countries where people travel long distances, but the government believes they will improve road safety and the tourism product.
A government study shows that service stations should be built 30 km apart, taking into account urban centres.
The first phase of the project will see public facilities at these points:
- Alhambra ( section Alhambra – Nicosia)
- Xylotympou (Alhambra – Ayia Napa)
- Kofinou (section Alhambra – Limassol)
- Episkopi (section Limassol – Paphos, direction from Paphos)
- Mandria (section Limassol – Paphos, direction from Limassol).
In the second phase, there will be public toilets, recharging stations and other facilities on the Nicosia-Astromeriti-Evrychou and Paphos-Polis Chrysochous highways.
Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said: “The creation of such infrastructure on the highways of Cyprus will have multiple advantages and will serve the needs of travellers on the highways, thus increasing the general level of functionality of the public road network “.
“These infrastructures will contribute to road safety, the development and strengthening of electrification of road transport, supporting public transport and wider sustainable development goals “.
Karousos said building such infrastructure will contribute to tourism, economic growth, and job creation.