COVID19: Cyprus ends travel restrictions

From Wednesday, tourists arriving in Cyprus no longer need proof of being vaccinated, a recovery certificate or tested for COVID-19, as authorities are lifting all coronavirus-related restrictions at airports and ports.

Citing the improved epidemiological situation, the Cabinet abolished the action plan at airports and ports, ending two years of COVID restrictions.

The Transport Ministry said all travellers would no longer be required to show a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, irrespective of their country of origin or vaccination status.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said that passenger traffic in May is at 77% of the pre-pandemic year of 2019, with an average of 30,000 passengers a day.

And 2019 was Cyprus tourism’s record year, as 3.96 million tourists chose the island for their holiday.

Last year, tourism-reliant Cyprus saw a 51% drop in tourists compared to 2019.

“Of course, efforts are underway to increase this rate and capacity even more, and the results are fairly positive.

“We will not only reach but surpass the target we set for flight capacity and the number of passengers,” Karousos said.

Meanwhile, mask-wearing at airports will no longer be obligatory, as Cyprus will also lift a mandate on indoor public spaces from 1 June.

From Wednesday, face coverings are no longer required to be worn at airports, ports, or crowded indoor facilities as the authorities scrap the last of its coronavirus restrictions.

“However, travellers should check with airlines as they may impose their own regulations, depending on their destination,” Health Ministry spokesperson Konstantinos Athanasiou told the Financial Mirror.

Over 13% of the island’s gross domestic product comes directly from tourism.

Authorities are hopeful that a post-pandemic desire for travel will boost arrivals to Cyprus significantly, despite the loss of a significant number of Russian and Ukrainian holidaymakers due to the war in Ukraine.

 

