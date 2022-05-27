/

COVID19: Cyprus ends mask-wearing at airports, indoor spaces

Cyprus is lifting a mandate on mask-wearing at airports and indoor public spaces from 1 June, two years after imposing the COVID-19 measure, officials said Friday.

From Wednesday, face coverings are no longer required to be worn at airports, ports, or crowded indoor facilities as the authorities scrap the last of its coronavirus restrictions.

“Passengers will no longer have to wear a mask when arriving at an airport or port from Wednesday.

“However, travellers should check with airlines as they may impose their own regulations, depending on their destination,” said Health Ministry spokesperson Konstantinos Athanasiou.

The Cypriot Health Ministry said Friday that mask-wearing would still be mandatory in hospitals and care homes.

And a mask mandate for public transport remains in place until further notice.

It was recommended the public wear a mask in crowded places or if they belong to a vulnerable group.

The cabinet on Friday decided to suspend the COVID-19 mask mandate for indoor facilities ahead of the hot summer season.

The cabinet also decided to allow two visits a day for patients being treated in hospitals, on the provision that visitors carry a 24-hour rapid or 48-hour PCR negative test.

Cyprus’ COVID-19 deaths and infections have slowed.

Face masks indoors were imposed against the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in August 2020.

Health authorities on Friday reported 1,774  weekly cases and two deaths.

Hospitalisations dropped from 42 to 30, critical cases from nine to eight, while only one patient was intubated.

Total SARS-CoV-2 infections since March 2020 rose to 489,963, while 1,059 deaths have been reported.

 

