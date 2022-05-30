First mega yacht arrives at Ayia Napa Marina

284 views
2 mins read

The 90 passengers of the first cruise superyacht category that arrived at Ayia Napa Marina were warmly welcomed by authorities.

The Ministry of Transport, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the Municipality of Ayia Napa and Ayia Napa Marina welcomed Sunday’s special arrival.

Minister of Transport Yiannis Karoussos expressed satisfaction on the arrival of the first cruise ship in Ayia Napa.

“I am very happy to see an initiative I took years ago to give the first positive results.

“We have set up a restricted port area around Ayia Napa Marina and issued a customs decree so that cruise ships can reach the Marina and disembark passengers.

“Our goal is to make all the Marinas of Cyprus accessible to all cruise ships.

“We hope that today the arrival of the first cruise ship at Ayia Napa Marina will be the beginning of increased traffic and attract specific tourism, thus strengthening the tourism product of the Famagusta District”, the minister said.

He adds that his ministry will create a berth at Paralimni Marina, thus facilitating the approach of cruise ships.

Ayia Napa Mayor Christos Zannettos exchanged souvenirs with the captain of the SeaDream cruise yacht.

“The cruise connectivity makes our municipality and our country stronger on the world tourist map; connectivity will bring multiple benefits to the local community and our national economy in general “.

Zannettos said the Marina is a jewel of the Mediterranean.

“I am sure that, through the crisis we are experiencing, such efforts are in the right direction to take us towards economic growth and beyond.”

The arrival of this cruise ship is very important because it is the first to enter the Republic of Cyprus from the district of Famagusta after the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, said Costas Fytiris, Director of Ayia Napa Marina.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Maritime