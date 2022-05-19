Diplomatic ladies host international bazaar

Τhe Cyprus Diplomatic Ladies and Spouses Association (CDLSA) are organising their popular International Bazaar event next week as part of its charitable work.

The event on Saturday 28 May is in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The International Bazaar will be hosted in the gardens of the Foreign Ministry and is open to the public from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Visitors will be able to enter the area from the entrance on Kyriakou Matsis Avenue, Nicosia.

Some 20 countries participating in the International Bazaar will exhibit and sell traditional products.

As announced by the CDLSA, the net proceeds will be donated to a charitable foundation of their choice.

The International Bazaar is part of a rich calendar of activities organised by the Cyprus Diplomatic Ladies & Spouses Association for the partners of diplomats to get to know the island while giving back to the community.

The CDLSA also provides an opportunity for members of the diplomatic corps to join clubs set up by the committee, such as Spanish, Cooking, and French.

CDLSA strives to make the International Bazaar an annual event, but the COVID-19 pandemic put plans on ice.

The bazaar is under the auspices of CDLSA patron First Lady Andri Anastasiades and Honourary President Dr Emy Kasoulides.

More information on the CDLSA’s activities can be found on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CyDiploAssociation/photos/?ref=page_internal

 

 

